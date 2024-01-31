Stocks in play: Solstice Gold Corp.
Provided an update on the exploration program at its Church and Kamuck Projects in the Quetico Subprovince, located approximately 85 km and 200 km NE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, respectively in the actively explored Quetico lithium district. Spodumene discoveries reported by exploration groups in 2023 are defining a greatly expanded area with high lithium potential within the Quetico subprovince. The Quetico Lithium District is centred around the Georgia Lake Lithium deposit (owned by Rock Tech). In 2023, a new spodumene discovery was reported by Pegmatite One west of the Georgia Lake pegmatites and within 15 km of Solstice's Church Property. Solstice Gold Corp. shares V.SGC are trading down $0.02 at $0.04.
