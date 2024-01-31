Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,221.06
    -6.81 (-0.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,888.17
    -36.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • DOW

    38,468.13
    +0.82 (+0.00%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7476
    +0.0013 (+0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.58
    -1.24 (-1.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,291.90
    -827.40 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,068.80
    +17.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,988.47
    -7.76 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    -0.1070 (-2.64%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,297.53
    -212.37 (-1.37%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.81
    +0.50 (+3.76%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,671.88
    +5.57 (+0.07%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6871
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED BUT NASDAQ SINKS AFTER BIG TECH BUST

U.S. economy adds 107,000 private payroll jobs in January

Stocks in play: Solstice Gold Corp.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Provided an update on the exploration program at its Church and Kamuck Projects in the Quetico Subprovince, located approximately 85 km and 200 km NE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, respectively in the actively explored Quetico lithium district. Spodumene discoveries reported by exploration groups in 2023 are defining a greatly expanded area with high lithium potential within the Quetico subprovince. The Quetico Lithium District is centred around the Georgia Lake Lithium deposit (owned by Rock Tech). In 2023, a new spodumene discovery was reported by Pegmatite One west of the Georgia Lake pegmatites and within 15 km of Solstice's Church Property. Solstice Gold Corp. shares V.SGC are trading down $0.02 at $0.04.

Read: