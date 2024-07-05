Stocks in play: Skeena Resources Limited

Announced that the British Columbia Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Chief Gold Commissioner and Supreme Court of British Columbia in the matter, Skeena Resources Limited v Richard Mill, the Chief Gold Commissioner of British Columbia and Orogenic Gold Corp. The former Chief Gold Commissioner had determined that Richard Mill was the owner of the waste rock and tailings from the Eskay Creek Mine that were placed in the Albino Lake Storage Facility. Justice Iyer of the British Columbia Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Chief Gold Commissioner on November 22, 2022. Skeena Resources Limited shares T.SKE are trading up $0.28 at $8.29.



