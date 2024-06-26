Stocks in play: Skeena Resources Limited
Has secured a financing package totaling US$750 million (equivalent to over C$1 billion) with Orion Resource Partners for the development of the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project. Skeena Resources Limited shares T.SKE are trading down $0.17 at $5.68.
Read:
Tech Giants Drive AI Advancements as US Considers New Investment Rules for China
Private Sector Pushes Forward: Big Tech and AI Startups Thrive Amid Geopolitical Strife
Revolutionizing Enterprise Operations: Key Advancements in AI Infrastructure and Supplies
AI Adoption: Transforming the Future Economy with Boosted GDP and Productivity
Oncology Market Rising Towards $564.5B Amid Cancer Spike and Biotech Innovations