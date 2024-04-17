Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,710.13
    +67.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,040.61
    -10.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • DOW

    37,742.75
    -56.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7242
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    84.68
    -0.68 (-0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    84,928.50
    -1,056.52 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,410.10
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,968.07
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6280
    -0.0310 (-0.67%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,796.36
    -68.89 (-0.43%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    17.80
    -0.60 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,856.70
    +36.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,961.80
    -509.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6809
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS REBOUND WITH FOCUS ON EARNINGS

United Airlines quarterly results beat expectations; shares rise more than 10%

Stocks in play: Shopify Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Plans to announce financial results for its first quarter, which ended March 31, before markets open on Wednesday, May 8. Shopify Inc. shares T.SHOP are trading up $2.03 at $96.95.

Read: