Stocks in play: PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
Announced that it has received notice from its client, Progressive Planet, that the results from a series of tests reveal “superb” compressive strength for the PozPyro cement additive material produced by PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma process – a result that indicates a major step toward commercial feasibility. This plasma-based process – a collaboration with Progressive Planet – explores the feasibility of converting widely available, high-grade, crystalline silica into amorphous silica. The resulting amorphous silica can be used to enhance the strength of concrete as a replacement for fly ash. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares T.PYR are trading up $0.01 at $0.45.
