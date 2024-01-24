Advertisement
BREAKING:

BANK OF CANADA HOLDS ITS BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE

This marks the fourth consecutive hold as the economy continues to weaken

Stocks in play: Prime Mining Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Has granted a total of 991,626 incentive stock options, 455,846 restricted share units and 661,202 deferred share units in accordance with the long-term incentive plan adopted by the Company. Prime Mining Corp. shares T.PRYM are trading unchanged at $1.94.

