Stocks in play: Prime Mining Corp.
Has granted a total of 991,626 incentive stock options, 455,846 restricted share units and 661,202 deferred share units in accordance with the long-term incentive plan adopted by the Company. Prime Mining Corp. shares T.PRYM are trading unchanged at $1.94.
Read:
Strategic Partnerships and Technological Innovations Propel Argentina's Lithium Sector to New Heights
Lithium M&A Activity Heats Up Again on New Deals in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape