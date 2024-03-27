Stocks in play: Perpetua Resources Corp.
Announced today that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which includes its audited consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, was filed. The company signed definitized Technology Investment Agreement for critical minerals award of $24.8 million under Title III of the Defense Production Act. It was also awarded up to $15.5 million in DOD funding to demonstrate a fully domestic antimony trisulfide supply chain. Perpetua Resources Corp. shares T.PPTA are trading up $0.02 at $4.50.
