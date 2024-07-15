Stocks in play: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Osisko Bermuda Limited, in partnership with Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franco-Nevada Corporation has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement (Gold) with SolGold plc and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with reference to gold production from SolGold’s 100%-owned Cascabel copper-gold project located in Ecuador Osisko also holds a 0.6% NSR royalty on Cascabel which it purchased from SolGold in 2022. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares T.OR are trading unchanged at $23.46.
