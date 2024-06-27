Stocks in play: Oncolytics Biotech Inc
Today announced the Company received productive feedback from its Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), supporting the planned potential registration-enabling trial for pelareorep in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The FDA supports progression-free survival as the primary endpoint of the study, with overall survival as a key secondary endpoint. The Company's proposed study will enroll patients who have failed hormonal therapy and have received no more than one line of antibody-drug conjugate therapy. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares T.ONC are trading unchanged at $1.42.
Read:
Agritech Industry Makes Strides in Ensuring Sustainable and Secure Food Supply
Tech Giants Drive AI Advancements as US Considers New Investment Rules for China
Private Sector Pushes Forward: Big Tech and AI Startups Thrive Amid Geopolitical Strife
Revolutionizing Enterprise Operations: Key Advancements in AI Infrastructure and Supplies
AI Adoption: Transforming the Future Economy with Boosted GDP and Productivity