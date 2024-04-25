Stocks in play: Lundin Gold Inc.
Has entered into an agreement with Newmont Corporation to buy out 100% of the balance of the stream credit facility and offtake agreement for its 100% owned Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador for total consideration of $330 million. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Lundin Gold Inc. shares T.LUG are trading down $0.02 at $18.85.
Read:
Navigating the Surge in Aquaculture: Opportunities & Challenges
Tech Sector’s AI Advancements Boosting Economic Momentum, Reshaping 90% of US Jobs
More Safe and Secure Lithium Being Sought by the World’s Auto Giants in EV Production
Artificial Intelligence Emerges as a Game Changer for Data Center Management
Biotech Breakthroughs Spearhead Fight Against Rising Breast Cancer Cases