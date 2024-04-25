Advertisement
  • S&P/TSX

    21,720.54
    -153.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,008.78
    -62.85 (-1.24%)
     

  • DOW

    37,824.98
    -635.94 (-1.65%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7295
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.55
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,443.82
    -3,109.51 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,371.29
    -11.29 (-0.82%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,331.90
    -6.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,959.16
    -36.27 (-1.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7270
    +0.0750 (+1.61%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,485.26
    -227.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    17.41
    +1.44 (+9.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,045.52
    +5.14 (+0.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,628.48
    -831.60 (-2.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6808
    -0.0011 (-0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIDE AFTER META'S REALITY CHECK, WITH GDP ON DECK

Owner of Facebook and Instagram plans to spend up to US$10B on AI infrastructure investments

Stocks in play: Lundin Gold Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has entered into an agreement with Newmont Corporation to buy out 100% of the balance of the stream credit facility and offtake agreement for its 100% owned Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador for total consideration of $330 million. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Lundin Gold Inc. shares T.LUG are trading down $0.02 at $18.85.

