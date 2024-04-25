Stocks in play: Lundin Gold Inc.

The Canadian Press

Tesla’s first-quarter net income plummeted 55%, but its stock price surged in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company said it would accelerate production of new, more affordable vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company said it made $1.13 billion from January through March compared with $2.51 billion in the same period a year ago. Investors and analysts were looking for some sign that Tesla will take steops to stem its stock's slide this year and grow sales. The company did that in a letter to inv