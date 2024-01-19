Stocks in play: Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada will wait until at least June to cut its key interest rate as price pressures remain sticky, according to a firm majority of economists in a Reuters poll, who said the timing of the first cut could be later than they expect. Despite the economy slowing because of the BoC's 475 basis points of rate hikes, progress on inflation has remained uneven. The latest data showed consumer prices rose 3.4% year-on-year last month from 3.1% in November, above the central bank's target of 1-3%.