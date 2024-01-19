Stocks in play: Libero Copper & Gold Corporation
Intends to consolidate the Company's common shares on the basis of one new post-consolidation Common Share for every 10 pre-consolidation Common Shares. The Board of Directors of Libero Copper has approved the Consolidation. The Company is pursuing the Consolidation to make the Company's securities more attractive to investors. Libero Copper & Gold Corporation shares V.LBC are trading down $0.01 at $0.03.
