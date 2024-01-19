Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,763.16
    +6.43 (+0.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,794.79
    +13.85 (+0.29%)
     

  • DOW

    37,536.89
    +68.28 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7423
    +0.0008 (+0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.71
    +0.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    55,044.02
    -2,405.50 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,031.60
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,918.13
    -5.52 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0340 (+0.82%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,128.10
    +72.45 (+0.48%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.87
    -0.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,463.63
    +4.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6819
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS CLIMB AS TECH NAMES SEE STRONG ADVANCE

Thursday's tech-led surge in stocks puts S&P 500 within 0.3% of its all-time high

Stocks in play: Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

Baystreet.ca

Intends to consolidate the Company's common shares on the basis of one new post-consolidation Common Share for every 10 pre-consolidation Common Shares. The Board of Directors of Libero Copper has approved the Consolidation. The Company is pursuing the Consolidation to make the Company's securities more attractive to investors. Libero Copper & Gold Corporation shares V.LBC are trading down $0.01 at $0.03.

