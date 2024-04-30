Stocks in play: KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Announced a leap forward in battery technology tailored for defense and space applications as KULR Technology Group (NYSE: KULR) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) officially announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration heralds the integration of Amprius' innovative high performance cylindrical cell into KULR ONE Space and Guardian battery architectures, renowned for their high reliability and robust safety protection, for aerospace and military applications. At the heart of this partnership is Amprius' silicon-anode SA10 cells, which are set to provide a tactical edge through superior energy density and discharge capability. The incorporation of these cells into KULR ONE Space & Guardian reference designs will ensure a propagation-resistant structure, equipped with the necessary safety measures to meet stringent specifications for defense and space operations. KULR Technology Group, Inc. shares NY.KULR are trading up 2 cents at $0.49.



