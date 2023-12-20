Stocks in play: Integra Resources Corp.
Has submitted the Draft Mine Plan of Operations to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Project located in southwestern Idaho. Integra Resources Corp. shares V.ITR are trading down $0.03 at $1.36.
