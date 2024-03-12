Stocks in play: iMetal Resources Inc.

Reuters

(Reuters) -Oracle said on Monday it is set to make a joint announcement with chip-giant Nvidia, and it beat estimates for quarterly profit, riding on the generative AI demand boom, sending shares up nearly 14% in extended trading. The 46-year-old database giant has been trying to reinvent itself as a cloud-computing provider by offering services cheaper than those of rivals such as Amazon.com. It has tried to drum up demand for its subscription plans through partnerships with rival Microsoft and AI chip leader Nvidia, which makes chips that power supercomputers and can be used by customers of Oracle's cloud service.