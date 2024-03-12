Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,777.78
    +8.56 (+0.04%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,142.69
    +24.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • DOW

    38,858.31
    +88.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7401
    -0.0015 (-0.20%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.10
    +0.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    98,371.80
    +1,388.43 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,167.00
    -21.60 (-0.99%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,060.10
    -5.78 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1470
    +0.0430 (+1.05%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,121.67
    +102.39 (+0.64%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.59
    -0.63 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,750.27
    +81.04 (+1.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,797.51
    -22.98 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6782
    -0.0002 (-0.03%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN HIGHER AFTER U.S. CPI REPORT

Print shows gain of 0.4% last month, compared with 0.3% rise in January

Stocks in play: iMetal Resources Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announces it has chosen not to proceed with the Kerrs Gold property option to concentrate on its core Gowganda West asset. The Company has not assumed any liabilities or ongoing obligations in connection with the surrender of the Kerrs Gold Deposit. iMetal Resources Inc. shares V.IMR are trading unchanged at $0.40.

Read: