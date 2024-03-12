Stocks in play: iMetal Resources Inc.
Announces it has chosen not to proceed with the Kerrs Gold property option to concentrate on its core Gowganda West asset. The Company has not assumed any liabilities or ongoing obligations in connection with the surrender of the Kerrs Gold Deposit. iMetal Resources Inc. shares V.IMR are trading unchanged at $0.40.
