Stocks in play: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announces that it will focus on its profitable Copper Alloys division in Franklin, Ind., and cease production this summer at its Massachusetts beryllium-aluminum alloy plant because of insufficient long-term demand for cast beryllium-aluminum alloy products. IBC anticipates that the move will expand free cash flow, strengthen gross margins, and position the Company on a better path to sustained profitability. IBC's Copper Alloys division has operated profitably since the quarter ended September 30, 2020, for a total of 14 quarters. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. shares V.IB are trading unchanged at $0.08.

Read: