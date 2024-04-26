Stocks in play: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
Announces that it will focus on its profitable Copper Alloys division in Franklin, Ind., and cease production this summer at its Massachusetts beryllium-aluminum alloy plant because of insufficient long-term demand for cast beryllium-aluminum alloy products. IBC anticipates that the move will expand free cash flow, strengthen gross margins, and position the Company on a better path to sustained profitability. IBC's Copper Alloys division has operated profitably since the quarter ended September 30, 2020, for a total of 14 quarters. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. shares V.IB are trading unchanged at $0.08.
