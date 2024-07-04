Advertisement
Stocks in play: GFL Environmental Inc.

Has declared a cash dividend of US$0.014 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2024. GFL Environmental Inc. shares T.GFL are trading down $0.26 at $53.50.

