Stocks in play: GFL Environmental Inc.

Yahoo Finance Video

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are falling back today following the chipmaker's recent market high. Rosenblatt Securities senior research analyst Hans Mosesmann joins Market Domination to explain why he is not worried about the stock's bumpy previous weeks. Mosesmann has issued the highest price target for Nvidia on Wall Street. Mosesmann has a long-term view, explaining that the sale pressure is negligible when one considers that Nvidia is going to be the "best way to play AI for the next 10 years." He adds that Nvidia is not just a semiconductor company anymore but a platform that is "all things AI." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This article was written by Gabriel Roy