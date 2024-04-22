Stocks in play: G Mining Ventures Corp.
And Reunion Gold Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two companies, setting the stage for the creation of a leading intermediate gold producer. G Mining Ventures Corp. shares T.GMIN are trading down $0.30 at $1.97.
