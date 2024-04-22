Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,812.66
    +5.29 (+0.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,988.10
    +20.87 (+0.42%)
     

  • DOW

    38,084.51
    +98.11 (+0.26%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7285
    +0.0010 (+0.14%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.86
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,921.47
    +1,707.38 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.55
    -7.45 (-0.53%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,348.30
    -65.50 (-2.71%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,955.98
    +8.32 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6390
    +0.0240 (+0.52%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,365.80
    +83.79 (+0.55%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    17.85
    -0.86 (-4.59%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,028.75
    +132.90 (+1.68%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,438.61
    +370.26 (+1.00%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6847
    +0.0023 (+0.34%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN HIGHER AS EARNINGS FLOOD AWAITS INVESTORS

Tesla in focus Monday on eve of its results, as the EV maker cuts prices in some key markets

Stocks in play: G Mining Ventures Corp.

Baystreet.ca

And Reunion Gold Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two companies, setting the stage for the creation of a leading intermediate gold producer. G Mining Ventures Corp. shares T.GMIN are trading down $0.30 at $1.97.

Read: