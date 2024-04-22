Stocks in play: G Mining Ventures Corp.

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The insurer that provided Donald Trump a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case will try to convince a state judge on Monday that it is qualified and financially strong enough to issue the guarantee. The bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance Co is meant to secure Trump's compliance with a $454.2 million judgment won by state Attorney General Letitia James if he does not succeed in an appeal. Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the penalty after finding that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, fraudulently inflated his net worth and real estate assets to deceive banks and insurers into providing better terms.