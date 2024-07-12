Stocks in play: G Mining Ventures Corp.
Has closed its previously announced private placements with La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. and Franco-Nevada Corporation = pursuant to which it has issued 15,114,250 common shares in the capital of GMIN to each of La Mancha and Franco-Nevada, at a price of C$2.279 per share, for aggregate proceeds of $50 million. G Mining Ventures Corp. shares T.GMIN are trading unchanged at $2.63.
