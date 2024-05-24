Stocks in play: First Majestic Silver Corp.
Announced the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, May 23, in Vancouver. Each of the matters that were voted upon at the 2024 AGM are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 11, which is available at www.firstmajesticagm.com. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T.FR are trading up $0.10 at $9.78.
