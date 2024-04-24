Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,864.48
    -147.24 (-0.67%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,056.04
    -14.51 (-0.29%)
     

  • DOW

    38,325.11
    -178.58 (-0.46%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7286
    -0.0035 (-0.47%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.61
    -0.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,031.57
    -2,428.52 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.93
    -17.17 (-1.21%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,344.50
    +2.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,990.21
    -12.43 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6500
    +0.0520 (+1.13%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,698.30
    +1.66 (+0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.11
    +0.42 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,033.56
    -11.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,460.08
    +907.92 (+2.42%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6815
    -0.0021 (-0.31%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED, TESLA SURGES DAY AFTER EARNINGS

Tesla shares jump after EV maker vows to speed up launch of more affordable models

Stocks in play: Fiera Capital

Baystreet.ca

Announces that on April 23, Fiera Holdings Inc. ,as general partner of Fiera Capital L.P. , which holds approximately 20.7% of the outstanding shares of the Company as of the date hereof, was notified by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, that Desjardins wishes to sell all of the units of Fiera LP and all of the shares of Fiera Holdings that it holds. Fiera Capital shares T.FSZ are trading down $0.41 at $7.19.

Read: