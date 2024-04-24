Stocks in play: Fiera Capital
Announces that on April 23, Fiera Holdings Inc. ,as general partner of Fiera Capital L.P. , which holds approximately 20.7% of the outstanding shares of the Company as of the date hereof, was notified by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, that Desjardins wishes to sell all of the units of Fiera LP and all of the shares of Fiera Holdings that it holds. Fiera Capital shares T.FSZ are trading down $0.41 at $7.19.
