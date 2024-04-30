Stocks in play: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Announces that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG, has expanded into Teamfight Tactics, another of Riot’s principal titles. The expansion follows its previous expansions into World of Warcraft and Valorant, announced in July 2023 and November 2023, respectively, and adds another highly complementary title to the roster of games supported on the U.GG platform. U.GG’s Teamfight Tactics offering leverages a content management system curated by professional players to provide item builds, augments, board placement, and tempo recommendations for the best team comps in the current meta. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T.EGLX are trading down $0.01 at $0.17.
