Stocks in play: Energy Fuels Inc.

Associated Press Finance

Hyundai is telling the owners of nearly 1,600 Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of fuel leaks and possible fires. The Korean automaker is recalling the hydrogen-powered SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years. Hyundai says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a pressure relief device can break and cause a hydrogen leak.