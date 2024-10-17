Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,674.39
    +113.19 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,860.59
    +18.12 (+0.31%)
     

  • DOW

    43,201.51
    +123.81 (+0.29%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7257
    -0.0015 (-0.21%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.84
    +0.45 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,191.14
    -1,696.59 (-1.81%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.76
    +0.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,705.20
    +13.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,282.18
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    +0.0800 (+1.99%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,451.70
    +84.62 (+0.46%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.59
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,373.06
    +43.99 (+0.53%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,911.19
    -269.11 (-0.69%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6702
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS CLIMB AT OPEN AS TSMC OUTLOOK EASES AI WORRIES

The contract chipmaker posted a 54% jump in quarterly profit to beat Wall Street estimates

Stocks in play: Energy Fuels Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30. Energy Fuels Inc. shares T.EFR are trading up $0.48 at $9.52.

Read: