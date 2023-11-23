Stocks in play: Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.
Announces its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Record Revenue of US$7.8 million (increase of 10% vs 2022) and Adjusted Revenue of US$12.2 million (increase of 58% vs 2022), inclusive of Caserones royalty revenue. Record Gold Equivalent Ounces of 6,187oz (increase of 47% vs 2022). Record Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.8 million (increase of 41% vs 2022). Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. shares V.ELE are trading unchanged at $1.08.
