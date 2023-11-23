Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,165.35
    +51.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,556.62
    +18.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • DOW

    35,273.00
    +184.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7298
    -0.0009 (-0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.62
    -1.48 (-1.92%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    51,004.16
    +1,089.81 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    773.68
    +17.87 (+2.36%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,994.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,795.54
    +12.28 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,265.86
    +65.88 (+0.46%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.85
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,475.78
    +6.27 (+0.08%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,451.83
    +97.69 (+0.29%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6694
    -0.0014 (-0.21%)
     

Stocks in play: Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Announces its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Record Revenue of US$7.8 million (increase of 10% vs 2022) and Adjusted Revenue of US$12.2 million (increase of 58% vs 2022), inclusive of Caserones royalty revenue. Record Gold Equivalent Ounces of 6,187oz (increase of 47% vs 2022). Record Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.8 million (increase of 41% vs 2022). Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. shares V.ELE are trading unchanged at $1.08.

Read: