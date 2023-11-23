Stocks in play: Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday that interest rates may be at their peak, given that excess demand has vanished and weak growth is expected to persist for many months. The Bank of Canada (BoC), seeking to control soaring inflation, hiked rates 10 times between March of last year and July 2023, pushing rates up to a 22-year high of 5.00%. The inflation rate, which spiked to more than 8% last year, eased to 3.1% in October, but is still above the bank's 2% target.