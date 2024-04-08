Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp
Announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., and assumed Calipuy’s obligations to acquire the shares of Condor’s subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading down one cent at $0.31.
