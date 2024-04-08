Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,242.85
    -21.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,218.52
    +14.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • DOW

    38,966.08
    +62.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7361
    +0.0000 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    86.03
    -0.88 (-1.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    97,033.95
    +2,683.37 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,345.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,072.62
    +9.15 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4180
    +0.0400 (+0.91%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,320.29
    +71.77 (+0.44%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.52
    -0.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,933.83
    +22.67 (+0.29%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,347.04
    +354.96 (+0.91%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6783
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE HIGHER AS ATTENTION TURNS TO BIG WEEK AHEAD

Focus will be on the release of U.S. CPI on Wednesday, a key input in Fed's decision making

Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp

Baystreet.ca

Announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., and assumed Calipuy’s obligations to acquire the shares of Condor’s subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading down one cent at $0.31.

Read: