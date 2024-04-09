Stocks in play: Ecora Resources PLC
Purchased 300,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company on April 8 on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on March 27. The shares acquired will be held in treasury. Ecora Resources PLC shares T.ECOR are trading unchanged at $1.50.
