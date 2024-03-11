Stocks in play: Cogeco Communications Inc.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A long-promised revolution in banking is headedto Canada, but you might not notice when it arrives. Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking. The federal government has promised framework legislation in next month's budget to bring the system to Canada after years of kicking the possibility down the road. Evangelists for the open banking