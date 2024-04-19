Stocks in play: Capitan Silver Corp.
Has closed its private placement of common shares. The Private Placement was over-subscribed with the Company issuing 13,466,667 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $2,020,000.00. Capitan Silver Corp. shares V.CAPT are trading down $0.01 at $0.19.
