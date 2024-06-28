Advertisement
BREAKING:

CANADA'S ECONOMY GREW 1.1% ANNUALLY IN APRIL

Advance information indicates real GDP rose 0.1% last month, says StatCan

Stocks in play: Boat Rocker Media Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that it has sold its stake in talent management company Untitled Entertainment LLC to TPG for proceeds comprised of cash in the amount of approximately $51.6 million and 8.8% of the outstanding common equity in TPG's new talent management company. Boat Rocker Media Inc. shares T.BRMI are trading down $0.02 at $0.77.

