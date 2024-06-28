Stocks in play: Boat Rocker Media Inc.
Announced that it has sold its stake in talent management company Untitled Entertainment LLC to TPG for proceeds comprised of cash in the amount of approximately $51.6 million and 8.8% of the outstanding common equity in TPG's new talent management company. Boat Rocker Media Inc. shares T.BRMI are trading down $0.02 at $0.77.
