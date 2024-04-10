Advertisement
BREAKING:

BANK OF CANADA HOLDS BENCHMARK RATE AT 5%

The central bank noted that while CPI and core inflation have eased, it is looking for evidence of sustained downward momentum

Stocks in play: Ascendant Resources Inc.

Provided an update on the optimization metallurgical test program on the primary massive sulphides domain at Lagoa Salgada. The Massive Sulphides are the highest margin domain and a large value driver of NPV for the Lagoa Salgada Project. Bench scale metallurgical testing on composite samples from the PMS ore body were completed by Maelgwyn Metallurgical Laboratories (South Africa) with oversight from Minepro Solutions (Spain) and DRA Global (South Africa). Ascendant Resources Inc. shares T.ASND are trading up $0.01 at $0.07.

