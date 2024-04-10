Stocks in play: Ascendant Resources Inc.
Provided an update on the optimization metallurgical test program on the primary massive sulphides domain at Lagoa Salgada. The Massive Sulphides are the highest margin domain and a large value driver of NPV for the Lagoa Salgada Project. Bench scale metallurgical testing on composite samples from the PMS ore body were completed by Maelgwyn Metallurgical Laboratories (South Africa) with oversight from Minepro Solutions (Spain) and DRA Global (South Africa). Ascendant Resources Inc. shares T.ASND are trading up $0.01 at $0.07.
Read:
Global Efforts Intensify to Address Surging Young Adult Colorectal and Anal Cancer Rates
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape
Critical Push for US Domestic Nickel Needed to Halt Total Reliance on Questionable Foreign Imports
How Argentina’s New Power Moves Look to Lure Even More Lithium Interest Towards the Country
How Recent Biotech Breakthroughs Are Changing the Fight Against Breast Cancer