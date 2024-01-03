Stocks in play: Amex Exploration Inc.
Announced a number of drill holes focused on definition drilling of the Eastern High Grade Zone of the Perron Project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Today's drill results are focused on further definition of the Eastern HGZ at depth. Highlights include: PE-21-318W3 returned 4.30 m of 23.81 g/t Au including 2.00 m of 50.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,100 m; PE-21-318W4 returned 6.55 m of 9.57 g/t Au including 1.25 m of 45.34 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,150 m. Amex Exploration Inc. shares V.AMX are trading down $0.15 at $1.24.
Read:
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape
How Recent Biotech Breakthroughs Are Changing the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Tech Titans Battle for Supremacy in the $1.3 Trillion Generative AI Marketplace