MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FALL, YIELDS RISE AS RATE-CUT BETS COOL

Bonds headed lower for fourth day, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up near 4%

Stocks in play: Amex Exploration Inc.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced a number of drill holes focused on definition drilling of the Eastern High Grade Zone of the Perron Project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Today's drill results are focused on further definition of the Eastern HGZ at depth. Highlights include: PE-21-318W3 returned 4.30 m of 23.81 g/t Au including 2.00 m of 50.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,100 m; PE-21-318W4 returned 6.55 m of 9.57 g/t Au including 1.25 m of 45.34 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,150 m. Amex Exploration Inc. shares V.AMX are trading down $0.15 at $1.24.

