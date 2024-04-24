Advertisement
Stock market today: US stocks climb ahead of Tesla and mega-cap tech earnings

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
Tesla logo with cars behind it
Tesla laid off more than 10% of its workforceAnna Moneymaker

  • Stocks accelerated their rebound after suffering heavy losses last week.

  • Investors are turning their attention to mega-cap earnings, hoping for a new rally catalyst.

  • Tesla is slated to report after Tuesday's closing bell, followed by Meta on Wednesday.

This week's equity comeback accelerated on Tuesday, as investors ready themselves for a number of major earnings reports.

Although dashed rate-cut outlooks pummeled markets last week, attention has now shifted to the upcoming reports of high-profile companies. Tesla is slated to publish after Tuesday's closing bell, with many on Wall Street having misgivings about its performance, given its massive stock slide and first-quarter delivery disappointment.

Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft will follow later in the week. If earnings exceed expectations, investors are hoping to jump-start another rally, with the stock market's 10% year-to-date gain through the end of March now cut by more than half.

Through Tuesday, around 20% of S&P 500 firms have reported earnings, with a majority beating expectations, FactSet data shows.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Tuesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped by 21.7% to $83.32 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.62% to 88.41 a barrel.

  • Gold slid by 0.44% to $2,321.65 an ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell nearly two basis points to 4.605%.

  • Bitcoin slid by 0.3% to $66,577.

Read the original article on Business Insider