Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key ...

Net Income: $3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share; adjusted net income was $5 million or $0.17 per diluted share.

Total Revenues: $554 million.

Title Segment Revenues: Decreased by $6 million; pretax income was $11 million higher due to improved investment income and expense management.

Commercial Revenues: Increased by $17 million or 52%, primarily from energy sector activity.

Residential Revenues: Declined $15 million or 10%; average residential fee per file was $2,900, down from $3,400.

Agency Revenues: Decreased by $8 million or 3%.

Real Estate Solutions Segment: Pretax income improved by $5 million; pretax margin was 8%, adjusted pretax margin approximately 15%.

Operating Expenses: Employee cost ratio was 32.3%; other operating expenses were 25.6% of operating revenues.

Cash and Investments: Total cash and investments at the end of the quarter were approximately $325 million.

Stockholders' Equity: Approximately $1.36 billion, with a book value of about $49 per share.

Net Cash Used in Operations: Improved to $30 million from $51 million in the prior year quarter.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability of the run rate achieved this quarter in the services segment? A: David Hisey, CFO: The services business is sustainable, having built a robust portfolio of products that is gaining traction. The verification waterfall, in particular, has seen significant interest. The company is well-positioned in the market and expects to maintain this run rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Given the current interest rates and the expected pace of housing recovery, how do you see your margins trending over the next 12 to 18 months? A: David Hisey, CFO: Margins are expected to improve as the market recovers, although reaching the target pretax margins will likely align with a more normalized market around 2026. The company has taken strategic expense actions and reallocated resources to improve efficiency.

Story continues

Q: Can you provide insights into the performance of the Real Estate Solutions segment, particularly how it managed to outperform typical mortgage market trends this quarter? A: David Hisey, CFO: The segment's success is attributed to strategic acquisitions and the ability to offer a comprehensive suite of services, which has allowed for significant cross-selling opportunities. The segment has grown considerably from its inception, with credit data and valuation services showing strong performance.

Q: Are there any geographic targets for potential M&A, particularly with regard to building up scale? A: David Hisey, CFO: The company is focused on both direct and agency growth strategies, targeting economically attractive states and MSAs. While California is not a priority for aggressive expansion due to strong competition, the company aims to solidify its existing positions there.

Q: How is the company handling vendor diversification in response to recent cyber incidents? A: David Hisey, CFO: The incidents have prompted lenders to diversify their vendor bases, which benefits Stewart as it provides an opportunity to gain a fair share of business. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift, especially as market conditions improve.

Q: What is the outlook for the Real Estate Solutions business, and what are the fastest growing segments within it? A: David Hisey, CFO: The outlook is positive, with continued growth expected, particularly in credit data services. The company is focused on expanding its service offerings and leveraging its position to enhance cross-selling opportunities, which should drive further growth despite challenging market conditions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

