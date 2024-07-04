Steer Clear Of Investis Holding And Explore This One Attractive Dividend Stock Instead

Dividend-paying stocks are often sought after for their potential to provide investors with a steady income stream. However, caution is warranted when a company like Investis Holding exhibits an excessively high payout ratio, which may indicate that its dividends are not sustainable over the long term. In this article, we will explore why such financial metrics are crucial in assessing the viability of dividend investments and highlight another Swiss stock that presents a more attractive opportunity.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vontobel Holding (SWX:VONN) 5.56% ★★★★★★ Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.13% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.49% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Novartis (SWX:NOVN) 3.36% ★★★★★☆ Roche Holding (SWX:ROG) 3.90% ★★★★★☆ CPH Group (SWX:CPHN) 5.88% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 4.97% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.72% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 5.15% ★★★★★☆

Below we spotlight one of our favorites from our exclusive screener and one you might the flick.

Top Pick

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Phoenix Mecano AG operates globally, manufacturing and selling components for industrial customers with a market capitalization of CHF 466.06 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from three segments: Enclosure Systems (€231.16 million), Industrial Components (€223.58 million), and Dewertokin Technology Group (€335.80 million).

Dividend Yield: 6%

Phoenix Mecano AG, with a solid dividend yield of 6.09%, stands out in the Swiss market. Recent approvals at their AGM include a special dividend and an ordinary increase, reflecting a robust payout strategy. Despite some volatility in its dividend history, the current earnings cover (68.4%) and cash flow cover (58.1%) ensure sustainability, contrasting sharply with firms showing strained payout ratios. Trading at 25.4% below estimated fair value also suggests an attractive entry point for value-oriented investors.

SWX:PMN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

One To Reconsider

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★☆☆☆☆

Overview: Investis Holding SA is a residential real estate company based in Switzerland, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 1.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through two main segments: Properties, which brought in CHF 53.08 million, and Real Estate Services, contributing CHF 181.70 million.

Dividend Yield: 2.5%

Investis Holding SA, despite a recent dividend affirmation of CHF 2.50 per share, presents concerns for dividend-focused investors due to its unsustainable payout practices. The company's dividend yield of 2.45% falls below the Swiss market's top quartile average of 4.22%. Notably, dividends are not well-covered by earnings or profitable operations, indicating potential risk in sustained payouts. Recent activities include a presentation at the ROTH MKM conference and discussions on M&A with PHM Group Oy, highlighting strategic moves yet overshadowed by fundamental financial weaknesses.

SWX:IREN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Where To Now?

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

Companies discussed in this article include SWX:PMN and SWX:IREN.

