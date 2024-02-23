States With the Lowest Property Taxes
Owning a home comes with several expenses that go beyond your mortgage. Depending on where you live, you might have to pay HOA fees, and no matter where you are, you will have to pay property taxes. The property taxes you owe vary widely by state, ranging from 0.32% all the way up to 2.23%.
If you’re looking to save on property taxes, consider buying property in one of these states where the typical property tax rate is under 1%.
1. Hawaii
Typical property tax rate: 0.32%
2. Alabama
Typical property tax rate: 0.40%
3. Colorado
Typical property tax rate: 0.55%
4. Louisiana
Typical property tax rate: 0.56%
4. Wyoming
Typical property tax rate: 0.56%
6. South Carolina
Typical property tax rate: 0.57%
6. Utah
Typical property tax rate: 0.57%
6. West Virginia
Typical property tax rate: 0.57%
9. Nevada
Typical property tax rate: 0.59%
10. Delaware
Typical property tax rate: 0.61%
11. Arizona
Typical property tax rate: 0.63%
12. Arkansas
Typical property tax rate: 0.64%
13. Idaho
Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
13. Mississippi
Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
13. New Mexico
Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
13. Tennessee
Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
17. Montana
Typical property tax rate: 0.74%
18. California
Typical property tax rate: 0.75%
19. North Carolina
Typical property tax rate: 0.82%
20. Kentucky
Typical property tax rate: 0.83%
21. Indiana
Typical property tax rate: 0.84%
22. Virginia
Typical property tax rate: 0.87%
22. Washington
Typical property tax rate: 0.87%
24. Oklahoma
Typical property tax rate: 0.89%
25. Florida
Typical property tax rate: 0.91%
26. Georgia
Typical property tax rate: 0.92%
27. Oregon
Typical property tax rate: 0.93%
28. North Dakota
Typical property tax rate: 0.98%
Methodology: GOBankingRates used TaxFoundation data to find the states with the lowest property taxes. All data is up to date as of Dec. 6, 2023.
