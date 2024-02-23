Advertisement
States With the Lowest Property Taxes

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Joe Hendrickson / iStock.com
Joe Hendrickson / iStock.com

Owning a home comes with several expenses that go beyond your mortgage. Depending on where you live, you might have to pay HOA fees, and no matter where you are, you will have to pay property taxes. The property taxes you owe vary widely by state, ranging from 0.32% all the way up to 2.23%.

If you're looking to save on property taxes, consider buying property in one of these states where the typical property tax rate is under 1%.

ejs9 / Getty Images
ejs9 / Getty Images

1. Hawaii

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.32%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Alabama

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.40%

KaraGrubis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KaraGrubis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Colorado

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.55%

Lori Martin / Shutterstock.com
Lori Martin / Shutterstock.com

4. Louisiana

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.56%

Property p608898vb / Courtesy of HomeAway.com
Property p608898vb / Courtesy of HomeAway.com

4. Wyoming

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.56%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

6. South Carolina

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

©Redfin
©Redfin

6. Utah

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

6. West Virginia

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

Robynrg / Shutterstock.com
Robynrg / Shutterstock.com

9. Nevada

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.59%

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

10. Delaware

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.61%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Arizona

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.63%

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

12. Arkansas

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.64%

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

13. Idaho

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

ParkerDeen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ParkerDeen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Mississippi

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. New Mexico

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Tennessee

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

cgbaldauf / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cgbaldauf / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Montana

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.74%

pastorscott / Getty Images
pastorscott / Getty Images

18. California

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.75%

Skyhobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Skyhobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. North Carolina

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.82%

©From Listing on Trulia
©From Listing on Trulia

20. Kentucky

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.83%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

21. Indiana

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.84%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

22. Virginia

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.87%

©Zillow
©Zillow

22. Washington

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.87%

©Redfin
©Redfin

24. Oklahoma

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.89%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

25. Florida

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.91%

Artazum / Shutterstock.com
Artazum / Shutterstock.com

26. Georgia

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.92%

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Oregon

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.93%

Aleks Cool / Shutterstock.com
Aleks Cool / Shutterstock.com

28. North Dakota

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.98%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used TaxFoundation data to find the states with the lowest property taxes. All data is up to date as of Dec. 6, 2023.

