In this article, we will reveal the state with the most national historic landmarks in the US. If you wish to look at our detailed rankings, you can go to the 20 States with the Most National Historic Landmarks in the US.

Different buildings, museums, parks, districts, and monuments play an important role in preserving culture and tradition in any country. In 1938, America took its first step in this effort by preserving the Salem Maritime historic site. The historic site covers nine acres along the Salem waterfront and includes twelve historic buildings and a downtown visitor center.

The USA is home to over 2,600 national historic landmarks, with almost 25% located in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York. Three cities, namely Philadelphia, Boston, and New York City each have more national historic landmarks than 40 of the 50 states individually.

Initially, the Interior Secretary was responsible for managing properties of national historical significance. In 1960, this authority was transferred to the National Register of Historic Places and officially formalized.

The importance of preserving historic sites and landmarks has grown over time, with 100 ships and shipwrecks from various states now designated as national historic landmarks. The National Park Service also recommends maintaining and promoting these historic landmarks for the future as they help boost the economy, promote tourism, and maintain cultural traditions.

Since 2022, the National Park Service has allocated significant funding to expand its collection of landmarks, aiming to cover a broader range of American narratives. Currently, only a small portion of national historic sites reflect histories that hold significance for communities, such as Black Americans, Native Americans, and Latinos. As of 2022, only about 40 landmarks directly relate to the histories of women, Black Americans, and Asian Americans. This highlights the ongoing need for further efforts and improvements in this area.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is collaborating with various organizations on technological innovations for historical preservation. The company is working with heritage activists to digitally document cultures across the world. Microsoft AI uses advanced algorithms and computing power to quickly create detailed 3D models from thousands of photos.

The State with the Most National Historic Landmarks in the US

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 20 states with the most national historic landmarks in the US, we referred to the database of the National Park Service. The states have been ranked in ascending order of the number of national historical landmarks in each one of them.

The State with the Most National Historic Landmarks in the US

New York

Number of National Historic Landmarks: 275

New York has the most national historical landmarks in the USA, totaling 275. The state has 6.07 historic landmarks per 1000 square miles. These landmarks represent a rich history including wars, colonial times, heritage, and architecture. One of the most famous NHLs in New York is the Statue of Liberty, also known as Liberty Enlightening the World. The statue symbolizes freedom and democratic values. New York is also among the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients, at 672.

