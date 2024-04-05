StarHub (SGX:CC3) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.042 on the 16th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 7.0%, which is above the industry average.

StarHub's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, StarHub was paying out 82% of earnings, but a comparatively small 74% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.20 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.084. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.3% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. StarHub has seen earnings per share falling at 5.9% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On StarHub's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think StarHub will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for StarHub that investors should take into consideration. Is StarHub not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

