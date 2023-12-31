Sovereign Metals Limited's (ASX:SVM) largest shareholders are individual investors with 58% ownership, public companies own 16%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Sovereign Metals indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 42% of the company

Insider ownership in Sovereign Metals is 12%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And public companies on the other hand have a 16% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sovereign Metals, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:SVM Ownership Breakdown December 31st 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sovereign Metals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sovereign Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sovereign Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:SVM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sovereign Metals. Rio Tinto Group is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.8% and 2.9% of the stock. Julian Stephens, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Sovereign Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Sovereign Metals Limited. Insiders own AU$32m worth of shares in the AU$259m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Sovereign Metals. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.5%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 16% of Sovereign Metals. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sovereign Metals (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

