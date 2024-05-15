30 Southern Hidden Gem Cities That Are Perfect for Retirees

Maryviolet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirees seeking warm weather and a more relaxed pace of life might consider moving down South. However, choosing where to retire within the region can be tricky, and retirement age folks might want to consider it before moving.

GOBankingRates determined the 30 best Southern cities — listed from the lowest livability score to the highest — to retire by analyzing the safety, percentage of the population aged 65 and older, livability and the average monthly cost of living for seniors in 60 of the biggest Southern cities by population size.

Some of the best cities are popular for younger adults entering the workforce, but soon-to-be retirees might be overlooking these hidden gems when searching for the most affordable cities to retire.

©Shutterstock.com

Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,758

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.32

Population of residents 65+: 20.36%

Livability score: 67

The sixth largest city in Florida doesn’t have the best livability score at 67, but with a retired or soon-to-be-retired population percentage of 20.36, older folks may be drawn to this spot to grow their retirement community.

According to Salary.com, the cost of living in this spot is 6.4% higher than the national average, with prices up 1.5% from a year ago.

©Shutterstock.com

Palm Bay, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,736

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2.91

Population of residents 65+: 18.09%

Livability score: 71

Also far from the best in terms of its livability score at 71, Palm Bay, Florida has a fairly substantial number of residents aged 65 and up. The cost of living here, according to Salary.com, is 2.0% lower than the national average.

Not Home / Wikimedia Commons

Laredo, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,627.94

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.20

Population of residents 65+: 9.28%

Livability score: 73

Laredo, Texas has a fairly modest number of residents aged 65 and older, and its livability score of 73 isn’t superb, but the cost of living here is significantly lower than the national average, by 15.7%, according to Salary.com.

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,831

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.97

Population of residents 65+: 20.06%

Livability score: 76

Hialeah, located in the Miami-Dade County of Florida, is home to quite a few people in or near retirement age, with 20.06% of residents being 65 or older. This city, which has a 76 livability score, isn’t exactly a cheap place to live.

According to Salary.com, the cost of living in Hialeah is 9.2% higher than the national average.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McAllen, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,652

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2.01

Population of residents 65+: 12.74%

Livability score: 76

A so-so spot in terms of livability, ranked at 76, McAllen, Texas is somewhat forgiving in terms of monthly expenditures, compared to other cities on this list. It’s also significantly cheaper than many other places, with the cost of living here hovering at 21% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com.

©Shutterstock.com

Charleston, South Carolina

Monthly expenditures: $1,773

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.86

Population of residents 65+: 15.10%

Livability score: 76

Charleston, South Carolina has a somewhat middling livability score of 76, but the monthly expenditures aren’t as steep as in some other cities on this list. That said, the cost of living is formidable here — 4.9% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com.

Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cape Coral, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,942

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.44

Population of residents 65+: 24.37%

Livability score: 77

Cape Coral, Florida has a lot to offer retirees, which is probably why so much of the city’s population is 65 or older. It also has a low crime rate, comparatively.

But, hold onto your sun hats, the cost of monthly expenditures is one of the highest on this list, clocking in at $1,941.87. Additionally, the cost of living here is 2.6% higher than the national average, per Salary.com.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brownsville, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,663

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 4.40

Population of residents 65+: 12%

Livability score: 78

Aside from the relatively high crime rate, Brownsville, Texas has a lot of good things going for it, chiefly pretty low monthly expenditure costs — and the cost of living is 19.2% lower than the national average, per Salary.com’s findings.

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Coral Springs, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,841

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.20

Population of residents 65+: 11.65%

Livability score: 78

Coral Springs, Florida isn’t a cheap place to live, considering that monthly expenditures weigh in at over $1,840, and it’s on the steeper side when it comes to how it compares to other U.S. cities. In Coral Springs, the cost of living is 14.6% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com.

©Marcel Alain Photography for Wilson & Co Sotheby’s International Realty

Miramar, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,837

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2.63

Population of residents 65+: 11.47%

Livability score: 79

The cost of living in Miramar, Florida is 6.7% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com, making this a standout choice for retirees looking to live in Florida without having to splurge beyond their means.

©Shutterstock.com

Savannah, Georgia

Monthly expenditures: $1,777

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 4.91

Population of residents 65+: 13.62%

Livability score: 79

Savannah, Georgia gets a high C+ in livability — or a B-, if you’re generous. You’ll find expenses here to be on the gentler side, though, with the average cost of living hovering at 2.8% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com.

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

Frisco, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,1787

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.16

Population of residents 65+: 9.14%

Livability score: 80

Frisco, a Dallas suburb, draws high marks for its favorable livability score and low crime rate. Cost of living here is high, though — 7% greater than the national average.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Paso, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,660

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.14

Population of residents 65+: 13.10%

Livability score: 80

Retirees who want to be just a skip, hop and a jump away from Mexico might want to consider El Paso. The livability score is decent at 80, and the cost of living is 15.8% below the national average, according to Salary.com.

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,822

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 5.09

Population of residents 65+: 12.83%

Livability score: 80

Tampa, Florida has a violent crime rate that is on the higher side, at 5.09 per 1,000 people, but the city does have its strengths. For example, it’s fairly popular among retirees, so you’ll make plenty of friends, and it has a strong livability score.

The cost of living here is 1.3% higher than the national average, which isn’t bad compared to other cities in Florida.

Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Clearwater, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,849

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.94

Population of residents 65+: 23.01%

Livability score: 81

There are tons of retirees living in Clearwater, with 23.01% of the city’s residents aged 65 and older. This is a pretty pricey option, in terms of this list, when considering monthly expenditures.

The cost of living here is 1.6% higher than the national average, which isn’t too bad, considering how steep other cities can be.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Huntsville, Alabama

Monthly expenditures: $1,854

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.11

Population of residents 65+: 16.21%

Livability score: 81

Retirees looking to settle in Alabama might want to consider Huntsville, where the livability score is a solid 81 and the cost of living is 0.9% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com.

ShengYing Lin / Getty Images

College Station, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,646

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2.13

Population of residents 65+: 6.27%

Livability score: 81

College Station possesses two of the most desirable qualities for retirees: a lower cost of living — 15.7% below the national average, according to Salary.com — and a high livability score.

©Shutterstock.com

Pearland, Texas

Annual expenditures: $1,828

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 0.95

Population of residents 65+: 10.93%

Livability score: 81

With the cost of living at 5.7% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com, and an impressively low crime rate, Pearland might just be your dreamland for retirement.

©Shutterstock.com

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,841

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.19

Population of residents 65+: 17.81%

Livability score: 82

Situated in southern Broward County in Florida, Pembroke Pines has a pretty decent amount of residents of retirement age. It also boasts a high livability score and low crime rate. Keep in mind, though, that the cost of living here is 23% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com.

Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Monthly expenditures: $1,985

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 0.87

Population of residents 65+: 14.32%

Livability score: 82

Don’t go mistaking Virginia Beach for a downright cheap city, because it isn’t.

Monthly expenditure costs are extravagantly high, and the cost of living is 13.2% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com. But maybe it’s all worth it for that 82 livability score and low violent crime rate.

Gau Meo / Shutterstock.com

Norman, Oklahoma

Monthly expenditures: $1,804

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.11

Population of residents 65+: 12.68%

Livability score: 83

You can save a nice bundle of cash by retiring in Norman, not only because it has a high livability score, but also because the cost of living here is 4.4% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com.

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metairie, Louisiana

Monthly expenditures: $1,740

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3.56

Population of residents 65+: 20.93%

Livability score: 83

Metairie is a great choice for those looking to tie their anchor to Louisiana and experience a city with a high livability score. Note, though, that the cost of living here is a touch higher than the national average, by 0.4%, according to Salary.com.

Cooltapes / Wikimedia Commons

Brandon, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,862

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2.35

Population of residents 65+: 13.66%

Livability score: 84

Brandon boasts a livability score of 84, likely because it’s very family-centric and has great recreational opportunities. It’s a bit more expensive to live here than it is in other cities, though, as the cost of living is 1.3% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com.

Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plano, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,823

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.62

Population of residents 65+: 13.21%

Livability score: 84

Plano, a bustling Dallas suburb, can be a great home for retirees, as it’s highly livable, but it’s also expensive, with the cost of living hovering at 7.1% higher than the national average.

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

Monthly expenditures: $1,799.50

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 5.09

Population of residents 65+: 10.83%

Livability score: 84

With such a high livability score, it’s easy to see how Raleigh shines as a desirable location for retirees. But this isn’t the cheapest place to dock your ship — the cost of living, according to Salary.com, is 7.9% higher here than the national average.

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Richardson, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,842

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.58

Population of residents 65+: 13.47%

Livability score: 85

Ranked 85 in livability and with a low crime rate, Richardson reveals itself to be a refreshing and peaceful spot for retirees, but it’s important to consider that the cost of living here is 7.1% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

Monthly expenditures: $1,879

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 6.28

Population of residents 65+: 19.28%

Livability score: 86

St. Petersburg, Florida is a bustling hub for retirees, with 19.28% of its residents aged 65 or older. This city has a pretty high violent crime rate, comparatively, which is possibly why it didn’t rank even higher in the livability department.

According to Salary.com, the cost of living here is 1.54% higher than the national average.

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Lexington, Kentucky

Monthly expenditures: $1,717

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2.70

Population of residents 65+: 13.50%

Livability score: 86

Lexington is a place for retirees to settle down if they value a high livability score. The cost of living here is 3.4% lower than the national average, according to Salary.com.

KAD Photo / Shutterstock.com

Cary, North Carolina

Monthly expenditures: $1,805

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 0.83

Population of residents 65+: 12.46%

Livability score: 90

Cary, North Carolina is an absolute dream for retirees looking for an A grade in livability. It’s on the pricier side though — 7.9% higher than the national average, according to Salary.com.

GJGK Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Woodlands, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,778

Violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1.37

Population of residents 65+: 13.34%

Livability score: 90

Tied for first place with Cary for the highest livability score on this list is The Woodlands in Montgomery County, Texas. It’s also a fairly popular place for people aged 65 and older to reside. It’s just 0.1% higher than the national average, in terms of cost of living, according to BestPlaces.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates determined the Southern city “gems” that could be perfect for retirees by compiling a list of the 100 biggest Southern cities by population size, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s definition of the South region of the United States. Each city was scored across multiple factors: [1] Property Crime Rate and [2] Violent Crime Rate (total crimes per 1,000 residents), sourced from FBI’s Crime Data Explorer and missing data supplemented with crime reports from NeighborhoodScout; [3] Percentage of seniors, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau American Consumer Survey; [4] Livability scores, sourced from AreaVibes; [5] Annual expenditures of a person 65 years and over, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which was multiplied by the [6] city’s grocery, transportation, utilities and healthcare cost of living, sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. The livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the violent crime rate was scored and weighted at 0.75, the population of 65 years and over was scored and weighted at 0.75, and the monthly expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.25. All scores were combined and sorted to show the best southern gems for a person to retire. All data compiled and is up to date as of May 14, 2024.

