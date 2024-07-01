Sonova Holding And Two More High Insider Ownership Growth Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange

Amidst a backdrop of modest fluctuations in the Switzerland market, which saw the SMI index experiencing slight declines despite positive midday gains, investors are closely monitoring economic indicators and market movements. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership like Sonova Holding can be appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment between company management and shareholder interests.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.1% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21.2% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 20.9% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 14.0% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9.9% Partners Group Holding (SWX:PGHN) 17.1% 13.6% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 79.9% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Sonova Holding AG is a company that specializes in manufacturing and selling hearing care solutions for adults and children across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, with a market capitalization of CHF 16.55 billion.

Operations: Sonova's revenue is derived primarily from two segments: Cochlear Implants, generating CHF 282.40 million, and Hearing Instruments, which contributes CHF 3.36 billion.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Sonova Holding AG, a Swiss company with substantial insider ownership, reported robust full-year earnings for 2024 with sales reaching CHF 3.63 billion and net income of CHF 609.5 million. Despite its high level of debt, the company is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and shows potential for steady growth, with earnings expected to increase by about 9.91% annually. Revenue growth is also projected to outpace the Swiss market average, although it remains below the high-growth threshold.

Overview: Stadler Rail AG specializes in the manufacturing and sale of trains, operating across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, various European regions, the Americas, and CIS countries with a market capitalization of CHF 2.55 billion.

Operations: Stadler Rail's revenue is segmented into Rolling Stock, which generates CHF 3.12 billion, Signalling at CHF 103 million, and Service & Components contributing CHF 768 million.

Insider Ownership: 14.5%

Stadler Rail, a Swiss growth company with high insider ownership, is poised for notable expansion. Its revenue and earnings are forecast to grow at 7.9% and 23.1% per year respectively, outpacing the Swiss market averages of 4.4% and 8.4%. Despite an unstable dividend track record, its price-to-earnings ratio stands favorably at 20.6x compared to the market's 21.1x, and its return on equity is expected to be a strong 24% in three years' time.

Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 17.75 billion.

Operations: Straumann's revenue is primarily generated from sales across various regions: CHF 1.17 billion in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), CHF 793.05 million in North America, CHF 451.27 million in Asia Pacific, and CHF 265.82 million in Latin America.

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Straumann Holding, a Swiss growth company with significant insider ownership, faces challenges and opportunities. While its net profit margin has decreased from the previous year to 10.2%, it is set to outperform the Swiss market with an expected revenue growth of 9.8% annually. Straumann's earnings are also projected to increase significantly by 20.85% per year over the next three years, surpassing market forecasts. However, its share price has been highly volatile recently, and large one-off items have impacted financial results.

The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

