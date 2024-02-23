Solar panel maker Meyer Burger seeks to close financing hole with rights issue

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss solar panel producer Meyer Burger has called an extraordinary general meeting to approve a 200 million Swiss franc to 250 million Swiss franc ($227 million to $284 million) rights issue, sending its shares down over 14% on Friday.

One of Europe's last manufacturers of solar panels, Meyer Burger, said the rights issue will finance the completion of its Colorado and Arizona manufacturing sites.

It is also part of a larger plan to stop sustained losses in Europe and take advantage of the U.S. market, the company said.

According to the company, the combination of the rights issue, an export credit guarantee as well as other loans, are enough to close the financing gap of 450 million Swiss francs it mentioned in January.

The EGM is due to take place on March 18.

"A clearer focus on our U.S. business makes us independent of political decisions in Europe,” Chief Executive Gunter Erfurt said.

Meyer Burger said that a lack of policy support measures to correct market distortions from oversupply and dumping prices of solar modules meant it would also be halting production at its site in Germany's Freiberg in March.

Preparations to close the site would be taken in April.

($1 = 0.8812 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by John Revill)