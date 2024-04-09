Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,293.24
    +32.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,175.93
    -26.46 (-0.51%)
     

  • DOW

    38,685.89
    -206.91 (-0.53%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7358
    -0.0009 (-0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.64
    -0.79 (-0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,745.16
    -3,780.35 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,365.50
    +14.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,071.85
    -1.86 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    -0.0580 (-1.31%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,184.87
    -69.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.84
    +0.65 (+4.28%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,934.93
    -8.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6777
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS TURN LOWER AS WALL STREET AWAITS INFLATION REPORT

All three major indexes reversed earlier session gains on Tuesday

Soccer-Murtough leaves role as Man United football director

Reuters
·1 min read

April 9 (Reuters) - Manchester United football director John Murtough has stepped down from his position after more than a decade at the club, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Murtough's departure comes as United continue their overhaul following British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

Highly-rated Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after Newcastle United placed him on gardening leave after he decided to step down from his position in February.

"We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition," Ratcliffe said in a statement. "He leaves with our best wishes for the future." (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)