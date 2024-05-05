Soccer-Juve miss chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on Sunday as they missed the chance to close in on AC Milan in second place in Serie A.

Third-placed Juve have 66 points, five behind AC Milan who drew 3-3 with Genoa earlier on Sunday. Roma are fifth with 60 points.

Roma took the lead after 15 minutes when Romelu Lukaku found himself in the perfect position to tap in the rebound from a Bryan Cristante shot.

Gleison Bremer levelled with a header for Juve after 31 minutes when Federico Chiesa's cross found him inside the box.

Both sides had chances to find a winner in the final minutes, with Roma keeper Mile Svilar making a fingertip save to push Manuel Locatelli's volley over the bar.