SMA Solar Technology First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €361.8m (down 1.5% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: €28.5m (down 45% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 7.9% (down from 14% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €0.82 (down from €1.49 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SMA Solar Technology Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 16%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 27%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.4% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are down 5.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for SMA Solar Technology you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

