SIX Swiss Exchange Showcases Three Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The Swiss market recently concluded on an upbeat note, buoyed by optimism across Europe and hopes for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, reflecting a broader economic sentiment that could influence investment decisions. In this context, focusing on growth companies with high insider ownership might offer investors a unique blend of stability and potential for growth, particularly in such promising market conditions.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.1% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 20.8% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21.3% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% INFICON Holding (SWX:IFCN) 10.3% 10.1% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 13.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9.9% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 79.9% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a global private equity firm that manages investments across multiple sectors including equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt, with a market capitalization of CHF 31.85 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from several segments: private equity contributes CHF 1.17 billion, infrastructure adds CHF 379.20 million, private credit accounts for CHF 211.30 million, and real estate brings in CHF 186.90 million.

Insider Ownership: 17.1%

Partners Group Holding AG, despite a high level of debt and dividends not well covered by earnings or free cash flows, shows promising financial indicators. The company's revenue is expected to grow at 14.1% per year, outpacing the Swiss market's 4.5%. Similarly, its earnings are forecasted to increase annually by 13.8%, surpassing the market average of 8.3%. Additionally, its Return on Equity is projected to reach a very high level in three years at 51%.

SWX:PGHN Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in providing tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 19.20 billion.

Operations: Straumann's revenue is primarily generated from its regional sales, with CHF 1.17 billion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), CHF 793.05 million in North America (NAM), CHF 451.27 million in Asia Pacific (APAC), and CHF 265.82 million in Latin America (LATAM).

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Straumann Holding AG, a Swiss growth company with significant insider ownership, faces challenges with its highly volatile share price and lower profit margins this year compared to last. However, it is poised for robust growth with earnings expected to increase by 20.84% annually, outperforming the Swiss market forecast of 8.3%. Its revenue growth at 9.8% per year also exceeds the market's 4.5%. Recent active participation in multiple international conferences underscores its strategic outreach and industry positioning.

SWX:STMN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Temenos AG is a global provider of integrated banking software systems, serving banks and financial institutions worldwide, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.68 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by selling integrated banking software systems to financial institutions globally.

Insider Ownership: 17.4%

Temenos, a Swiss-based growth company with substantial insider ownership, is trading 24.1% below its estimated fair value despite having a high level of debt and a volatile share price. Its earnings grew by 16.2% last year and are expected to increase by 14.65% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 8.3%. Revenue growth also exceeds market expectations at 7.6% annually compared to the market's 4.5%. Recent strategic moves include launching significant client projects and share buyback programs totaling CHF 200 million, enhancing its digital and sustainable banking solutions globally.

SWX:TEMN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

