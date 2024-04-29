Simon Callander Bought 61% More Shares In Mobico Group

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Simon Callander, the Group General Counsel & Company Secretary of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) recently shelled out UK£50k to buy stock, at UK£0.53 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 61%, which is arguably a good sign.

Mobico Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Simon Callander is the biggest insider purchase of Mobico Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.53. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Mobico Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about UK£0.85. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Mobico Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that Mobico Group insiders own about UK£392k worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mobico Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Mobico Group stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Mobico Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

