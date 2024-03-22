Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shareholders have endured a 65% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 65% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 58%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the three years that the share price declined, Silicom's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Extraordinary items contributed to this situation. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Silicom had a tough year, with a total loss of 58%, against a market gain of about 33%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Silicom you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

