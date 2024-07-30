Shopping centre trips down 12% on same time last year, data suggests

Shopping centre trips have dropped by 12% and high street shopping has fallen by 6% on the same time last year, data suggests.

The marked decrease in shopping trips could be due to only 15% of shoppers being willing to venture out to spend in bad weather, according to the latest Movers Index from Virgin Media O2 Business.

However, retailers are deploying tactics to keep shoppers spending and combat the Met Office’s prediction of the “wettest summer in over a hundred years”, including discounting (45%) and hosting special events (47%).

The report reveals most Britons (63%) would rather shop in person, with retailers now relying on post-work Friday shopping and payday splurges to drive a summer boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The index, which combines anonymous UK movement data from O2 Motion with survey findings, found 26% of consumers prefer large shopping centres, followed by local high streets (19%) and retail parks (18%).

Consumers are also willing to spend an average of 29% more in a local store compared to a large retailer like Amazon, the study found.

Office working has continued to rise over the past three months, with 89% of workers commuting at least once a week, the data suggests.

When Britons are in the office, Fridays are the most common day for post-work shopping (36%).

Jo Bertram, managing director of Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “Our latest index shows Britons increasingly choosing to shop in-person and spend more to support local business.

“This coincides with rising office attendance, leading to a boost in lunch and post-work spending in towns and cities.”

Strand Partners surveyed 2,000 UK adults online between June 28 and July 2.