Shareholders in Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 65% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 40%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Broadway Financial became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 38% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Broadway Financial more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Broadway Financial shareholders are down 40% for the year, but the market itself is up 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Broadway Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

