SGX Dividend Stocks Spotlight Featuring Multi-Chem And Two Others

As the global travel sector shows signs of robust recovery, reflected by companies like Currensea rapidly expanding their market presence, investors are keenly watching market trends and opportunities. In Singapore, the focus on dividend stocks remains strong as they offer potential for steady income in a fluctuating economic landscape. A good stock in this context is one that not only provides reliable dividends but also demonstrates stability and growth potential amid current market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 7.34% ★★★★★☆ China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) 6.34% ★★★★★☆ Civmec (SGX:P9D) 6.00% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.62% ★★★★★☆ Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) 8.80% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 6.87% ★★★★★☆ UOL Group (SGX:U14) 3.82% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.77% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 6.98% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.56% ★★★★★☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Multi-Chem Limited is an investment holding company that distributes information technology products across Singapore, Greater China, Australia, India, and other international markets, with a market capitalization of SGD 248.66 million.

Operations: Multi-Chem Limited generates revenue primarily through its IT business in Singapore (SGD 372.78 million), followed by other international markets (SGD 153.93 million), Australia (SGD 54.60 million), India (SGD 40.56 million), and Greater China (SGD 34.96 million).

Dividend Yield: 8.8%

Multi-Chem Limited, a player in Singapore's dividend stock arena, is trading at 42.9% below its estimated fair value, making it an attractive option for value-focused investors. Despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade, the company maintains a payout ratio of 80.7%, with dividends well-covered by both earnings and cash flows (cash payout ratio at 88.1%). Recent board changes, including the appointment of Chong Teck Sin as Chairman and ARMC head on April 30, 2024, could signal strategic shifts enhancing governance and potentially stabilizing future dividends.

SGX:AWZ Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Boustead Singapore Limited operates as an investment holding company, offering energy engineering, real estate, geospatial, and healthcare technology solutions across various global regions including Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, the US, Europe, and more. The company has a market capitalization of approximately SGD 491.80 million.

Operations: Boustead Singapore Limited generates revenue through its geospatial, healthcare technology, energy engineering, and real estate solutions segments, with earnings of SGD 212.67 million, SGD 10.58 million, SGD 174.41 million, and SGD 369.46 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Boustead Singapore Limited, despite a projected average earnings decline of 9.9% over the next three years, maintains a solid dividend profile with a low cash payout ratio of 28.6% and an earnings coverage ratio of 40.9%. However, its dividend yield of 5.34% falls short compared to Singapore's top dividend payers at 6.25%. The company recently reported substantial growth in sales and net income for the year ending March 31, 2024, with sales reaching SGD 767.57 million and net income at SGD 64.19 million.

SGX:F9D Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: United Overseas Bank Limited operates globally, offering a broad range of banking products and services, with a market capitalization of approximately SGD 52.39 billion.

Operations: United Overseas Bank Limited generates its revenue from a diverse array of banking products and services offered worldwide.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

United Overseas Bank has a history of volatile dividends over the past decade, reflecting an unstable dividend track record. Despite this, the bank's recent financial performance shows a slight dip in net interest income and net income for Q1 2024. It recently initiated a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to 5.01% of its issued share capital using internal funds or borrowings. The bank's dividends are currently well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 50.8%, though its dividend yield at 5.43% is below the market's top quartile at 6.25%.

SGX:U11 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Next Steps

Contemplating Other Strategies?

