SGX Dividend Stocks Spotlight Featuring Aztech Global And Two Others

Amidst the evolving landscape of digital currencies and the heightened focus on wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Singapore's market is poised to reflect these global financial shifts. As investors navigate this changing terrain, dividend stocks like Aztech Global continue to draw attention for their potential stability and yield in a dynamic economic environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 7.58% ★★★★★☆ Civmec (SGX:P9D) 6.05% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.58% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 6.97% ★★★★★☆ UOL Group (SGX:U14) 3.88% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.84% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 7.10% ★★★★★☆ Oversea-Chinese Banking (SGX:O39) 5.92% ★★★★☆☆ Delfi (SGX:P34) 6.72% ★★★★☆☆ Sing Investments & Finance (SGX:S35) 6.03% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aztech Global Ltd. operates in the design, development, and manufacturing of IoT devices, data-communication products, and LED lighting solutions across regions including Singapore, North America, China, and Europe with a market capitalization of approximately SGD 717.92 million.

Operations: Aztech Global Ltd. generates revenue primarily through the design and manufacturing of IoT devices, data-communication products, and LED lighting solutions in key markets such as Singapore, North America, China, and Europe.

Dividend Yield: 8.3%

Aztech Global trades 65.6% below estimated fair value, suggesting potential upside. Despite a high dividend yield of 8.29%, top-tier in Singapore's market, its dividend history is unstable with significant fluctuations and only a three-year track record of payments. Recent earnings show growth, with net income rising to SGD 15.9 million from SGD 13.4 million year-over-year, supporting a recent dividend increase to SGD 0.05 per share for FY2023.

SGX:8AZ Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited operates a financial services business across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, and other parts of the Asia Pacific as well as internationally, with a market capitalization of SGD 63.85 billion.

Operations: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited generates its financial services revenue across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, and the broader Asia Pacific region.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation's dividend yield of 5.92% is below the top quartile in Singapore's market, which stands at 6.2%. Although the company has a history of volatile dividends over the past decade, its current and forecasted payout ratios (52.9% and 54.1%, respectively) indicate that earnings sufficiently cover dividend payments. Recent strategic expansions into China and multiple fixed-income offerings underscore efforts to diversify and strengthen financial positioning but have no immediate impact on dividends or earnings for 2024.

SGX:O39 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bumitama Agri Ltd. is an investment holding company focused on the production and trade of crude palm oil and palm kernel in Indonesia, with a market capitalization of approximately SGD 1.19 billion.

Operations: Bumitama Agri Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its plantations and palm oil mills, which produced IDR 15.44 billion in sales.

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

Bumitama Agri Ltd. maintains a dividend yield of 6.84%, ranking in the top 25% of Singaporean dividend payers. The dividends are supported by a payout ratio of 40.4% and a cash payout ratio of 60.8%, suggesting coverage by both earnings and cash flows despite forecasts predicting an average earnings decline of 5.5% annually over the next three years. However, the company's dividend history has been marked by inconsistency, with payments showing volatility over the past decade.

SGX:P8Z Dividend History as at Jun 2024

